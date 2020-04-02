Are You Here For It?! Nick Cannon Customized His Blue Impala With A Nipsey Hussle Tribute

As the one year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s untimely passing came and went, fans around the world paid their respects for the rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Celebrities who knew the rapper well–along with those who never got the chance to meet him–posted about their favorite memories with Nip, driving home just how much of an impact he had on so many people.

One person who definitely appreciated Hussle and his movement is Nick Cannon, who promised to carry on where Nipsey left off following his murder. Now, one year later, the Masked Singer host is letting everyone know that The Marathon is still on his mind as he pays tribute to Nip in a big way.

According to reports from TMZ, Cannon recently got his 1964 SS Impala’s trunk repainted with a custom tribute to the late rapper. The multi-hyphenate commissioned Jr’s Kustoms to do the airbrush paint job about 2 months ago, most likely in anticipation of the anniversary of his passing. The publication goes on to report that the car is sitting in Nick’s Ncredible Motorsports warehouse in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon Pimps Out His Impala with Custom Nipsey Hussle Tribute https://t.co/6EuBd7xO68 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2020

Following Nipsey’s death in March of 2019, Nick implied that he would pick up where Hussle left off and actually finish the film he had been working on about Dr. Sebi. On Tuesday, Cannon dropped a trailer for the project, with TMZ also reporting that he’s close to finishing the whole thing up–though there’s no release date as of now.

Are you feeling Nick Cannon’s custom Impala tribute?!