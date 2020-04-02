Stay Thirsty, My Friends: Alcohol Sales In The U.S. Have Surged 55 Percent

If you’re someone who fancies alcohol–or, you know, uses it as a coping mechanism during a global pandemic–you’re probably not surprised to learn that alcohol sales have skyrocketed this month.

According to Nielsen research, alcohol purchases have risen by 55 percent in the week ending in March 21. If we look at it by category, spirits were the front runner, with a 75 percent increase in sales in comparison to last year at the same time. Wine sales also saw a significant boost of 66 percent, and beer sales saw 42 percent. Online sales are also significantly dominating in-store sales, with a whopping 243 percent increase.

Danelle Kosmal, Nielsen’s vice president of beverage alcohol practice, anticipated that this will be the height of the alcohol surge. “I suspect that the week ending March 21st will feature the strongest growth rates that we will see during this consumer pantry-loading time,” he told the Drinks Business.“Data for the week ending 28 March will be very telling, and I think it will be a better indicator of the new normal in how consumers are responding to the crisis and their new normal, centered around the home.”

Some other items that have seen an increase in sales since the recent stay-at-home orders are toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pasta.

If there’s one thing to find comfort in during all the uncertainty right now, it’s the fact that we’re all going just as crazy as the next person…but at least we’ve got alcohol.