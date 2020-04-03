Desus & Mero: John Legend Makes A Brand New Album While Social Distancing [Video]

John Legend is a man of many talents, but of course, his most prevalent skillset is his ability to soothe any and everybody with that absolutely sultry voice of his. The EGOT winner stopped by (virtually, obviously) Desus & Mero on Thursday to talk about how he’s spending his time during the quarantine, which apparently includes working on a whole lot of music.

Throughout the course of the episode, Legend talks about life after recording the hit song “Chocolate Galaxy” with the Bodega Boys last time he appeared on their show. He goes on to talk about the making of his new album while social distancing, stuffed animal weddings with his wife Chrissy Teigen, what he’s watching on TV while he has so much extra time on his hands…which includes Tiger King, because that’s what everyone on earth is absolutely obsessed with right now. Plus, he gives some insight into the secret to the perfect scrambled eggs.

You can help yourself and your boredom during quarantine by watching new episodes of Desus & Mero on Mondays and Thursdays on SHOWTIME. Go ahead and check out the John Legend interview down below to hear the trio’s extended conversation: