‘The Tonight Show’ At Home: John Legend Virtually Joins Jimmy Fallon For Another Episode [Video]

In the latest installment of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Jimmy Fallon is joined by none other than singer, songwriter, and The Voice coach John Legend.

Throughout Tuesday night’s episode, the host brings Legend to his #stayhome party to highlight a charity and perform his song “Actions” via video chat. After that, Jimmy lets the fans do the talking with a segment called Ask The Fallons, then, he debuts a new quarantine tune titled, “Prom with Your Mom.” Plus, as always, Jimmy is joined by his wife, Nancy, and both of his daughters, who aren’t as inclined to laugh at his jokes like any other guests might be.

As we mentioned with previous episodes of the At Home Edition of the beloved late night talk show, Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity every night that you can donate to and help those in need. Tuesday’s charity is Feeding America, which runs a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and more.

Check out the latest episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition down below and head over here to donate whatever you can to Feeding America.