Hollyweird: PETA Is Asking Celebrities To Stop Posing Pictures With Wild Animals After ‘Tiger King’

Because Tiger King has become such an insane phenomenon over the past couple weeks, some people hope that the information presented throughout the docuseries will stop people from visiting rare animals for photo-ops in the future.

According to reports from Page Six, PETA sent letters to celebrities–including Cara Delevingne, Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Jason Momoa, Hugh Jackman, Paris Hilton, and more–pleading with them to reconsider posing for photos with animals in captivity. If you’re wondering, those stars in particular got letters because they have posted pictures with wild animals in the past.

In the letter, PETA mentions the “abuse endured by wild animals” at the hands of “Tiger King” subjects Joe Exotic, Doc Antle and Tim Stark while highlighting the “many other exhibitors” who still operate roadside zoos.

“Many have criminal rap sheets and lengthy histories of federal Animal Welfare Act violations and yet still operate,” the letter states. “They breed animals for profit, separate babies from their mothers prematurely, force them to live in deplorable conditions, and deprive them of everything that’s natural and important to them. Now is the time to spread the word about shady roadside zoos and sham sanctuaries that allow public encounters and photo ops, sentence animals to a lifetime of abuse and neglect, and hinder true conservation efforts.”

Not only does PETA want these celebrities to stop posting his type of content in the future, they also hope the stars in question will re-share their photos with animals with a red X through it alongside a caption that lets “your fans know that you have distanced yourself from wild-animal exhibitors and support transferring the animals to reputable sanctuaries, using the #TigerKing hashtag and tagging us, @peta.”