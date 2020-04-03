“Love Goals” Exclusive: Spinderella Opens Up For The FIRST Time About Her Childhood Trauma [VIDEO]

If you’ve been watching “Love Goals” on OWN you’re already aware that the couples are facing some really deep issues and trauma. For Spinderella, this Saturday’s episode will explore a devastating secret that she has never shared before. Watch the exclusive clip below:

It’s horrible that she experience that. Do you think that her burying this trauma has caused her even more damage? Hopefully opening up will help her heal.

Here’s more about what to expect from the episode:

The couples share the most painful experiences from their past while Spirit guides the group through a session that deals with childhood trauma, helping them connect those experiences with how they show up in their relationships; Sundy won’t participate.

Episode: This Was Not Your Fault Airs Saturday, April 4 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) On OWN.

Will you be watching?

Here’s more about the show:

Five celebrity couples in various stages of conflict participate in a two-week intensive therapy retreat led by relationship expert and licensed therapist Spirit with the goal of healing their broken relationships. DJ Spinderella and Quenton “Q” Coleman are engaged, but Spin’s reluctance to open up emotionally may cause a rift in their future marriage. Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams want to take their casual relationship to the next level, but Breyon may not be ready to turn in his player card. Dwayne and Theresa Bowe thought life would slow down when he retired from pro football, but his new career as a rapper has their home filled with Dwayne’s boys, and Theresa is fed up. Coolio and Mimi have been on and off for many years, and Coolio isn’t sure if he’s ever been cut out for a relationship. Benzino and Althea Heart have a turbulent, toxic relationship, but they’ve got to figure out a way to get along and co-parent their 4-year-old son. Spirit’s clients may be famous, but at their core, they’re just people with the same types of problems as the rest of us. She believes that it’s impossible to be in a healthy relationship if you are not healthy yourself, because half of that relationship is you. Through deep, emotional group therapy sessions, as well as intimate one-on-ones, Spirit cuts to the core of her clients’ fears, trauma and pain. Her goal is to heal each individual client so they can show up as one half of a whole, healthy, loving relationship.