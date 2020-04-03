Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For COVID-19
Get Well Soon: CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For COVID-19
That’s quite enough, corona. After other prominent figures including Idris Elba, Chris Cuomo, Scarface, and Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus, another celeb has unfortunately come forward. Chris Cuomo’s fellow CNN correspondent Brooke Baldwin released a statement via Instagram announcing she has COVID-19.
The anchor who reported having symptoms including chills and body aches. She added that she thought she was taking all the necessary precautions while broadcasting from CNN’s NY office. She added that she’s been social distancing and” doing ALL the things we’re being told to do.”
“I am OKAY,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post announcing her diagnosis. “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. “Chills, aches, fever. I’m healthy…no underlying conditions…honestly, I feel like one of the luck ones.”
New York has become the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, with the death toll in the city above 1,500, according to The New York Times.
Brooke’s announcement has caused several celebs to reach out with thoughts and prayers.
“Praying for my sister!” said April to her fellow journalist.
“Praying for a quick recovery for @BrookeBCNN,” said Yamiche.
Get well soon, Brooke! Everyone, PLEASE STAY SAFE….IN YOUR HOUSE.
