Scheme Park: Six Flags Is Still Diggin’ Into The Pockets Of Season Pass Holders During Coronavirus Pandemic

Capitalism is a mutha.

Make money, money, make, money, money, money is fun to scream at parties but in real life there should be some type of compassion and empathy for people when they are facing, oh, I don’t know, a life-threatening pandemic let’s say. According to TMZ, the folks at Six Flags are lacking in that department.

The theme park outfit is reportedly still charging season pass holders to the tune of $30/month despite the fact that the properties have been closed since March 12, almost a month ago now.

In a note to customers, the park announced 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended “for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed,” as well as, receive one additional month for each month the park is closed … plus a free membership upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.

Thing is, who give a f**k about an extension. People need money. Money like the $30 bucks that Six Flags is practically prying from potentially dead people’s fingers.

TMZ says they’ve reached out Six Flags but no response as of yet.