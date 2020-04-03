BOSSIPSound: Check Out D.C. Native 3ohblack’s Hilarious New Clip For His Single “Drive The Boat” [Video]

If you aren’t familiar with Washington, D.C. son 3ohblack then allow us the prestigious honor of introducing him to you. We first came to know the charismatic rapper via his viral hit “All Talk” that showcases his raucous lyrical style and infectious energy. Tik Tok picked it up and 5 million views later, 3ohblack was an internet darling.

In keeping with that theme, 3ohblack is back with a new single and an accompanying music video that makes it clear that this guy is someone you’d want to hang out with in addition to bumping his songs every time you start your car.

“Drive The Boat” is not only a nod to Megan Thee Stallion’s summer-winning phrase but the type of lifestyle a great many men would love to live. Unfortunately, those men aren’t 3ohblack.

Press play below to peep the video.

Thoughts?