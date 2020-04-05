“It Takes A Different Type Of Leader To Make Things About Him”: Jeezy Calls Out Donald Trump For His Ego-Driven Coronavirus Response [Video]

Much like every other sensible person living in the United States, Jeezy thinks Donald Trump is doing a terrible job at handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, April 3, the Atlanta rapper appeared on MSNBC with Ari Melber to talk about the release of his new project, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus is a topic of conversation that naturally came up during his time on the show, which is when he ended up giving his opinion on how the whole thing is being handled by the Cheeto-In-Chief.

“For me, I’ve seen those type of people in my life. Trump, he’s one-of-a-kind, ’cause it takes a different type of leader to make things about him,” Jeezy began. “I feel like a lot of times you see his ego. Right now, you know, it’s about the people. To me, you talking about ‘Make America Great.’ We gon’ make America greater than it’s ever been with or without him. He gotta understand that. We are the people. You are one person and we get it. But this is not about you right now. We all in this together. You know, all of us. We have to make this about us, not about [Trump].”

Check out the video down below to see Jeezy’s full comments regarding Donald Chump and his handling–or lack thereof–of the coronavirus.