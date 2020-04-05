Jeezy Calls Out Donald Trump For His Ego-Driven Coronavirus Response
“It Takes A Different Type Of Leader To Make Things About Him”: Jeezy Calls Out Donald Trump For His Ego-Driven Coronavirus Response [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Much like every other sensible person living in the United States, Jeezy thinks Donald Trump is doing a terrible job at handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, April 3, the Atlanta rapper appeared on MSNBC with Ari Melber to talk about the release of his new project, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus is a topic of conversation that naturally came up during his time on the show, which is when he ended up giving his opinion on how the whole thing is being handled by the Cheeto-In-Chief.
Check out the video down below to see Jeezy’s full comments regarding Donald Chump and his handling–or lack thereof–of the coronavirus.
