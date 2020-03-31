Parallels: Watch Trevor Noah Break Down How Donald Trump & Joe Exotic Are The Same Person [Video]

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s newest viral sensation Tiger King, you’ve been living under a rock. The memes have dominated every social media platform and quarantine conversation this month, and the hype is only growing by the day.

The show’s biggest star was a man by the name of Joe Exotic, who, like everyone else in the doc, owned pet tigers. The difference between Joe and everyone else, though, is that he was a homosexual male who was married to two young, heterosexual men whom he provided with meth and $100 a week. Outside of cats and meth, he spent the majority of his time on the conspiracy theory that Carole Baskin killed her ex-husband and allegedly tried to have her killed which ended up landing him in jail.

Somewhere in the shocking dump of information on Joe Exotic was a failed political run, where Joe ran for office and didn’t come close to seeing a victory. This made many instantly think of Cheeto-in-Office Donald Trump, and how we as a country let ourselves elect someone just as nutty. Trevor Noah took things a step further and broke it down on The Daily Show, pointing out that the parallels between Joe and Donald might seem funny, but they are a lot closer than most might think: Both are spokespeople for misogyny, racism, and white supremacy, they want to be seen as the person who doesn’t take any s***, and more.

Watch Trevor break down his idea about Joe Exotic and Donald Trump down below: