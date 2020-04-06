We’ll See: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He’ll Be On His Best Social Media Behavior But He Has No Internet Restrictions

As if 2020 wasn’t already crazy enough…

As BOSSIP previously reported, hip-hop’s most indictable troll, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been released from prison because he is high-risk to get sick from coronavirus. Being that prisons are basically Petrie dishes of bacteria and disease a judge ruled that Tekashi’s history with asthma could be dangerous.

Now that the rainbow-haired rapper is back on the bricks, the question begs “will he go back to his beef-starting troll ways?”

Well, according to what his lawyer told TMZ, the snitchin’ wordsmith will be on his very best behavior. Attorney Lance Lazzaro says that 6ix9ine will be on federal supervised probation for 5 years but does not have any restrictions on his use of social media. The rappers P.O. will definitely be monitoring Tekashi’s pages but Lazzaro says there will be nothing inflammatory posted.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be shenanigans afoot. Over the weekend, Tekashi commented on a Shade Room posting about L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti asking for people to snitch on businesses that are breaking the stay-at-home mandate. Under the post 6ix9ine commented: “Coming to the rescue”

Looks like prison hasn’t stolen his sense of humor.