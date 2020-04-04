Say It Ain’t So: The NBA Is Reportedly Headed Toward Canceling The Remaining 2019-2020 Season

Things aren’t looking good for NBA fans eager to see how the rest of this season plays out.

If you’ll recall, the NBA was been suspended indefinitely on March 12 after Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for coronavirus. His positive diagnosis was followed by more players in the league testing positive, including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart and Christian Wood.

It’s been almost a month since the news about Gobert contracting the virus halted the season, and obviously, the NBA still hasn’t returned to finish the season, since the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States. While earlier reports suggested officials were looking at resuming the season with games sometime in June or July, it’s starting to look like it’s actually just going to be scrapped completely.

On Friday night, basketball fans everywhere were devastated seeing new reports that the NBA is “angling” to cancel the 2019-20 season after China’s CBA shutdown. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst broke down why the NBA is pessimistic with restarting the season and how it impacts the 2020-2021 season going forward.

“I’ve talked to both sides of this issue and it is clear the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down,” Windhorst revealed. “Now, they don’t have to do that yet, and the way they’re negotiating, they’re leaving themselves an option either way…they are not having talks about how to restart the league. They are having financial talks about what would happen if the season shuts down and I think there is a significant amount of pessimism right now.”

