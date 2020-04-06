FreeJuelzSantana: Kimbella Petitions To Protect Her Federally Confined Hubby From Coronavirus With Early Release

It’s been a scary time as the world faces a health crisis and even scarier for folks with little to zero health care or protective resources in prison. That’s why “Love and Hip Hop” star Kimbella James is trying to desperately have her hubby released from prison early. The wife of Dipset rapper Juelz Santana started a petition to have Juelz freed.

Kimbella says at this time, Juelz should be allowed to spend the remainder of his sentence with his family. The rapper is scheduled to be released late this year, likely in November.

#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the Covid 19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist. We need you to sign this petition to get Laron James aka Juelz Santana home.

So far, Kim and her lawyer Brian Neary have acquired around 2,600 signatures in support. If you would like to sign and help the petition to free Juelz Santana, you can do it HERE.