Farrah Franklin Suggests Mathew Knowles Tried To Sleep With Her
Hold Up! Farrah Franklin Insinuates Beyoncé’s Dad CREEPILY Came On To Her While She Was In Destiny’s Child
A resurfaced clip of Farrah Franklin has Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s dad, and Destiny’s Child’s manager for years, looking extra CREEPY in the light.
The clip in question was leaked by a twitter user named Christopher Alexander (@c_alexander19) who claimed to have worked behind the scenes of a 2015 show titled Last Chance: Girl Group. In a first leaked clip, Farrah and Kiely Williams of 3LW awkwardly go at each other over who was more successful in their respective girl groups. The video went viral, sparking hilarious jokes. Then things got weirder…
In the second reel, Franklin is filmed in a confessional describing an incident when Matthew Knowles allegedly “propositioned” her and invited her to his hotel room when she was merely a teenager.
“Unfortunately, my manager happened to be Beyonce’s father. Mathew Knowles, he propositioned me inviting me over to the hotel to try to speak with him.”
What the HECK? Farrah then suggested that Mathew, who was married to Tina Knowles at the time, “liked” her.
“I haven’t met too many people in my life who haven’t liked me,” she replied.
Here is the clip.
SMH. We already know what came of Farrah’s fate in Destiny’s Child. At 19-years-old, she was booted out of the group in a few short months. AS far ar Mathew, we see why Tina Knowles divorced him!
View this post on Instagram
#TbT 📺 Everybody starts somewhere… My journey’s not even close to being finished. 🙌🏽 So stay tuned 😎 and stay blessed 🙏🏽 my luvs. Thanks to everyone who shows me❤️. My New music 🎶 pics, and videos 🎥 on the way!. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. .. S/O to @foreverdc for the video! ❤️❤️ .. . #Work #Singer #Actor #Producer #Writer #Host #Model #Dancer #MyLife #BossLady #GottaWinBIG #TeamFarrah
What do YOU think about Farrah’s claims in the clip?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.