Hold Up! Farrah Franklin Insinuates Beyoncé’s Dad CREEPILY Came On To Her While She Was In Destiny’s Child

A resurfaced clip of Farrah Franklin has Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s dad, and Destiny’s Child’s manager for years, looking extra CREEPY in the light.

The clip in question was leaked by a twitter user named Christopher Alexander (@c_alexander19) who claimed to have worked behind the scenes of a 2015 show titled Last Chance: Girl Group. In a first leaked clip, Farrah and Kiely Williams of 3LW awkwardly go at each other over who was more successful in their respective girl groups. The video went viral, sparking hilarious jokes. Then things got weirder…

I can’t breathe lol 🤣 Kiely Williams ( 3LW/Cheetah Girls ) shaded the hell outta Farrah Franklin( Destiny’s child ) pic.twitter.com/aA9TwAIwDb — Kenny (@KingOfClapBacks) April 3, 2020

In the second reel, Franklin is filmed in a confessional describing an incident when Matthew Knowles allegedly “propositioned” her and invited her to his hotel room when she was merely a teenager.

“Unfortunately, my manager happened to be Beyonce’s father. Mathew Knowles, he propositioned me inviting me over to the hotel to try to speak with him.”

What the HECK? Farrah then suggested that Mathew, who was married to Tina Knowles at the time, “liked” her.

“I haven’t met too many people in my life who haven’t liked me,” she replied.

WOW FARRAH WOW! THE DISRESPECT! pic.twitter.com/88TXpsPV9A — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 (@_ThePotential_) April 4, 2020

SMH. We already know what came of Farrah’s fate in Destiny’s Child. At 19-years-old, she was booted out of the group in a few short months. AS far ar Mathew, we see why Tina Knowles divorced him!

What do YOU think about Farrah’s claims in the clip?