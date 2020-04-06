Ain’t Over: ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow Could Be Indicted In Her Ex-Husband’s Death

Even as the coronavirus presses on throughout the country, a woman whose children are missing could be brought to justice. Lori Vallow might be indicted soon, not in connection with the September disappearance of her kids, but in connection with the death of her late husband.

FOX 10 reports that police in Arizona could be on the verge of indicting the “doomsday mom” whose ex-husband was killed by her late brother last year, according to a leaked email from a Phoenix detective.

As previously reported Lori’s then-husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, and it was deemed self-defense after the men got into a physical altercation. Later, in December 2019 Alex Cox was found dead and autopsy results are pending.

Now as the multi-state search continues for Lori’s children seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, police are taking another look at the Charles Vallow case. Lori was never publicly named a suspect in her ex-husband’s death, but according to a leaked email sent on March 24 by Phoenix police detective Nathan Moffat to someone familiar with the case, that could soon change, reports Fox 10.

The e-mail reads, in part:

“…We continue to work on Charles’ case and are confident we are getting closer to getting Lori indicted for her involvement in Charles’ death.” The e-mail went on to say that the e-mail’s intended recipient can contact Moffat to discuss any concerns the person may have.

FOX 10 reached out to Chandler Police for comment and got this response from Sgt. Jason McClimans:

“The investigation is still ongoing and detectives have and still are working hard to determine what exactly occurred on the day of Charles’ death. I don’t want to speculate on the content of the e-mail…as I am not familiar with it and unable to speak with Det. Moffat. That being said, upon conclusion of any criminal investigation, the case is sent to a prosecuting agency for review and criminal charging. Quite often the officer or detective will work with the prosecuting agency when this occurs.”

Mmmm hmmmm, sounds like there may be a break in the case coming.

EXCLUSIVE: Email obtained from Chandler PD detective says investigators “are getting closer to getting Lori indicted for her involvement in Charles (Vallow’s) death.” It’s been 8 months since he was shot & killed by LV’s brother Alex Cox who claimed self-defense. Cox died 12/12. pic.twitter.com/zuWGSlL4E5 — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) March 26, 2020

Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii where she had fled with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell. The 42-year-old is currently jailed in Idaho on charges related to the disappearance of her kids.

As previously reported the Daybells have been called a “doomsday couple” because of Chad’s books on apocalyptic events and near-death experiences. Lori also reportedly told her first (late) husband Charles Vallow that she was a “God” who didn’t want anything to do with him or their son “because she had a more important mission to carry out” concerning the “144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020.”

Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy also died under mysterious circumstances in October 2019 and just WEEKS LATER he married Lori. Tammy’s body has reportedly been exhumed for an autopsy.