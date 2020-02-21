Finally: Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Arrested In Connection With Disappearance Of Her Missing Kids

Lori Vallow is finally in jail. The so-called “doomsday mom” whose children have been missing since September was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. She’s charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, reports the Kaui Police Department.

She was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court and is being held on a $5 million bail. Her husband Chad Daybell was not arrested.

As previously reported Lori’s been in Hawaii with her new husband Chad Daybell while police continue to search for her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. Lori’s been seemingly unbothered by their disappearance and missed the deadline to report them to police.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” Kauai Chief of Police Todd Raybuck said in a statement after Lori’s arrest. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

–Kaua‘i police arrest Lori Vallow on $5 million warrant from Idaho– pic.twitter.com/n2ghadtfal — Kaua'i Police Department (@kauaipd) February 21, 2020

Lori and Chad have been called a “doomsday couple” because of Daybell’s books on apocalyptic events and near-death experiences. Lori also reportedly told her first (late) husband Charles Vallow that she was a “God” who didn’t want anything to do with him or their son “because she had a more important mission to carry out” concerning the “144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020.”

In July 2019, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, and it was deemed self-defense after the men got into a physical altercation. Later, in December 2019 Alex Cox was found dead and autopsy results are pending.

Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy also died under mysterious circumstances in October 2019 and just WEEKS LATER he married Lori.

A local Idaho news outlet recently found a storage unit that Lori abandoned filled with photographs and other items tied to her missing kids.

What. A. Mess.

