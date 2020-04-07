So Sad: Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Murdered In Los Angeles

So sad.

Singer Chico DeBarge’s son Dontae has died after he was allegedly stabbed to death in Los Angeles on late Thursday evening, according to a Eurweb report.

According to a police report that didn’t name the victim, it is believed that Dontae Anderson-Debarge, 35, succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed repeatedly in the 1500 block of Burbank Boulevard in the Van Nuys section of L.A. When the police arrived on the scene Anderson-DeBarge was found bleeding on the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LAPD confirmed in their report that a 35-year-old man who was also homeless is deceased from the incident.

“Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.”

Rest in Heaven my GrandSon, Dontae Anderson-DeBarge🙏🕯️ pic.twitter.com/2iSFS4SBLG — Etterlene DeBarge (@mamadebarge) April 7, 2020

Several of Anderson-DeBarge’s relatives posted tributes to the son of Chico DeBarge. His father, Chico, is best known as a family member of the famous ’80s group, DeBarge. He later scored solo hits like “Talk To Me” and “Give You What You Want” after leaving the group.

So far, DeBarge has not made any public statements in the death of his son, Dontae. May he rest in peace.