Ultralight Beams: Kanye, Mariah Carey, & Tyler Perry Participating In Joel Osteen’s Easter Service

Joel Osteen is still planning to deliver the good Lord’s word this Easter Sunday via his streaming set up, with much of the United States under stay-at-home orders. Knowing his history, it’s not surprising that Osteen is planning to deliver one of the biggest online Easter events ever. According to reports from TMZ, he has already enlisted several others to help make this event as big as possible.

Sources close to Osteen tell the publication that his Lakewood Church in Houston will welcome celebrities including Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry on Easter Sunday to deliver messages of love and support to his already massive audience. Mariah is reportedly set to be part of a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders, who have been putting their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19. Mimi is expected to sing her song “Hero” via webcam on the broadcast.

Tyler Perry’s plan for the service is to deliver words of encouragement to the viewers during this trying time, while Kanye will be back with his choir to provide music for the service–all while practicing proper social distancing, of course.

There’s no word on whether or not the event will be pre-recorded or live, but the chance for record-breaking viewership will be high and all eyes will be on his Lakewood mega-church for the Livestream!