$camazing Grace: Kanye Brings His Sunday Circus To Joel Osteen’s Megachurch, Clown Shoe Shufflin’ Ensues

kanye went to joel osteen's church today and it was something pic.twitter.com/BXEIimswMI — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 17, 2019

Kanye Brings Sunday Service To Joel Osteen’s Church, Sparks Chaos

Well, it happened: Kanye brought his Sunday circus to Joel Osteen’s megachurch where he proudly condemned consumerism, fame and fortune while standing next to the very embodiment of it all. No, seriously.

Yep, he was trippin trippin (as expected) and called himself the “greatest artist that God has ever created’ in a cringe-worthy quip that landed like a turd in the toilet and set off yet another necessary dragging across Twitter.

The two biggest scammers in Gospel History: Joel Osteen and Kanye West pic.twitter.com/k5hC3hyHIX — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) November 17, 2019

Peep the snarky chitter-chatter over Kanye visiting Joel Osteen’s church on the flip.