So Sad: Mississippi Barber Dies After Making House-Calls During COVID-19 Pandemic

A beloved father, son, brother, businessman and friend has unfortunately passed away after he continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eugene Thompson, the owner of Taper Nation and Taper Nation 2 barbershops, died at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi after offering “house call” haircuts during the quarantine.

The barber reported feeling slightly feverish on March 17 and shared on Facebook that his shop would be closed for the rest of the week.

On March 22 he tested positive for COVID-19, two days later he was bound to a hospital bed fighting to stay alive.

He died just six days after his 46th birthday.

“Our last memory of him is getting on the ambulance. We weren’t able to say goodbye, he was alone my brother was all by himself,” said Dedra Edwards, Eugene’s sister to WJTV. “He couldn’t get up and walk to the car, not walk around the house cause he couldn’t do that anyway. At 12:22 p.m. the nurse practitioner in the ICU at St. Domenic called me and said his heart stopped and we couldn’t revive him,” expressed Dedra.

His family is pleading with people to take the coronavirus seriously so they won’t have to feel the grief they’re currently facing.

“Everybody before you go outside, or before you decide to go to your friends house make sure before you make that decision you know going outside that door could very well kill you, your children, or your parents,” said Dedra to WJTV.

