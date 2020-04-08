Preciousness: Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Loses A Tooth While He Interviews Russell Wilson & Ciara [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Interviews Russell Wilson and Ciara [Video]
Throughout the past couple weeks, as Jimmy Fallon has run The Tonight Show from the comfort of his own home, his two daughters have become accustomed to interrupting him while filming. But on Tuesday night’s episode, things with Jimmy’s daughter, Winnie, had a pretty good reason for interjecting in the middle of an interview.
“Daddy, I lost my tooth!,” Winnie announced while Fallon was interviewing Russell Wilson and Ciara, who were detailing their charitable efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when Jimmy pulled Winnie onto his lap and asked her to share the good news.
Fallon’s little one ended up revealing that her mother, Nancy Juvonen, put string around her tooth to pull it out and it worked. After congratulating her, Ciara shared that her son, Future, lost his first tooth after his sister accidentally bumped him with her arm.
