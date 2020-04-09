Benevolent Belcalis: Cardi B & Fashion Nova Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour To Families In Need

Cardi B’s being benevolent (AF) once again. The rapper is teaming up with Fashion Nova, not for yet another best-selling collection, but for COVID-19 relief. Cardi announced Wednesday Fashion Nova Cares—a collaborative initiative that will donate $1,000 every hour to those who are facing financial struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign will run for 42 days (until May 20) and give out $1 million.

“Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cardi. “Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need,” she wrote. “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs … Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories every day.”

Cardi also joked on IG that she’s going to actually check the entries herself to make sure people are truly in need.

“Make sure your Instagram is open because I’m going to make sure that you really do need it,” said Cardi jokingly, “Don’t be lying so you can lend your boyfriend some f—king money. No, you don’t gotta show us your p—y, but if you wanna DM it to me I don’t motherf—king mind.”

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus,” said Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova in a press release. “Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

Cardi also previously donated meals to NYC Hospital workers on the front line of the crisis.

If you and your family need some Insta-Fashion sponsored relief from Cardi and Fashion Nova you can apply HERE.