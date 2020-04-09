Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings
Jesus Take The Wheel: Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings That Left Two Men Dead
- By Bossip Staff
Former NFL star Chris Johnson is being accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two men dead back in 2016.
According to reports from TMZ Sports, Johnson has not been formally charged with a crime and adamantly denies these allegations, but still, officials are laying out their case against the running back.
Fast forward to present day: In new court documents, law enforcement officials say “intelligence gathered suggested [the shooting] was a gang related murder attempt on Chris Johnson.” They go on to point out that months later, a noted Florida gang member named Dominic Bolden shot and killed two men who were believed to be the shooters in the March 2015 incident.
