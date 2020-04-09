Jesus Take The Wheel: Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings That Left Two Men Dead

Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings

Former NFL star Chris Johnson is being accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two men dead back in 2016.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Johnson has not been formally charged with a crime and adamantly denies these allegations, but still, officials are laying out their case against the running back.

The court documents obtained by the publication explain that officials believe Johson rewarded a gang member with cash after he allegedly killed two men who were suspected of gunning down Johnson’s friend a year prior in 2015.
For some backstory, CJ almost died in a shooting back on March 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida when Orange County Sheriff officials say someone opened fire on a Jeep that he was in at around 4 AM. The baller suffered a bullet wound to his shoulder and ended up making a full recovery, but the driver of the vehicle, his friend, Dreekius Johnson, didn’t survive the attack.

Fast forward to present day: In new court documents, law enforcement officials say “intelligence gathered suggested [the shooting] was a gang related murder attempt on Chris Johnson.” They go on to point out that months later, a noted Florida gang member named Dominic Bolden shot and killed two men who were believed to be the shooters in the March 2015 incident.

So how is Johnson allegedly involved? An informant reportedly told officials that Johnson supplied Bolden “with funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO.”
A representative for the former NFL star tells TMZ, “There’s no validity to any of these accusations.”

