Jesus Take The Wheel: Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings That Left Two Men Dead

Former NFL star Chris Johnson is being accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two men dead back in 2016.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Johnson has not been formally charged with a crime and adamantly denies these allegations, but still, officials are laying out their case against the running back.

The court documents obtained by the publication explain that officials believe Johson rewarded a gang member with cash after he allegedly killed two men who were suspected of gunning down Johnson’s friend a year prior in 2015.