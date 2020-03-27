Preciousness: Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Celebrates Officially Being Cancer-Free After 5 Years In Remission

Huge congrats are in order for former NFL player Devon Still and his daughter, Leah. After 5 years of being in remission, the family can finally say that Leah is cancer-free! These two spoke with TMZ Sports on the anniversary of her clean bill of health, telling the publication that her next goal is to be president.

A few years back, Leah’s battle with neuroblastoma became a national story, with Still’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, donating jersey sales to help Leah’s bills, along with others like Ellen DeGeneres contributing. Even though she hasn’t had any signs of cancer for 5 years, Devon explained that this milestone is where doctors declare the chances of the cancer ever coming back being slim-to-none, which is obviously worth celebration. Now, Leah and her dad are letting the world know what it’s like to be officially cancer-free.

“I felt great and I was really happy, but I was also sad that I couldn’t celebrate it like how we usually do every year,” Leah told TMZ. “But, I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite meal.”

Still, the Stills family says they’re hoping to help others win their battles with cancer after beating their own.

“Leah’s battle with cancer is over, but our fight against cancer is not over,” Devon added. “We’re going to continue our foundation, the Still Strong Foundation, where we financially assist other families who are battling cancer with their household bills.”

Now that she’s finished such a huge milestone, Leah has even bigger goals for the rest of her life, telling TMZ she’s hoping to become president. “I have a lot of ’em, but my two main one is to become president and help the homeless. Also, become a doctor and help kids with cancer.”