Quarantine Baes? Shaq Posts Up With His New 5-Foot-Something Lady Friend

Shaquille O’Neal looks to be having a great time cooped up while stay-at-home orders at active all over the country. And he has some pretty company…could this be a new relationship?

Photos surfaced of the 7 foot 1 inch former NBA baller and a mystery lady, who stands nearly half his height. The picture features Shaq and the PYT in a mirror selfie. Shaq’s hands are cuffing the woman’s chest. The photos have appeared online via The Neighborhood Talk, so far the lady’s identity remains a mystery.

Does it look like these two would make a good couple?

View this post on Instagram

Shaq got himself a new boo 👀

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk2) on

Just last summer, Shaq was spotted traveling across Europe with another lady, a model named Daniel D. It looks like that relationship never blossomed. Meanwhile, the father has been quite entertaining on Instagram with his sons. The young men watch their dad host a kitchen concert and they’ve been making plenty of fun videos together.

View this post on Instagram

Oneal boys kitchen concert

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

 

