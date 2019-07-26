Shaq’s Snack: Danielle D Is The Delectable Delight Whose Petite Cakes Are Keeping A Smile On Shaq’s Face
- By Bossip Staff
Shaquille O’Neal Dating Model Danielle D
Thursday we shared some scintillating swimming photos from Shaquille O’Neal’s summer vacay to Spain where he is loving up on a new lady friend… whose identity we can now reveal as 27-year-old Danielle Dilworth, a 5’9 model who has been journeying the globe with Shaq for some time now.
And it’s not all play — Shaq’s been working as a DJ and Danielle has been accompanying him along the way.
Shaq was spotted having a blast at Tomorrowland when he wasn’t behind the wheels of steel.
Dani was there as well.
Hit the flips for more pics
The short hair suits her but she’s lovely with it long as well
