Caught Creepin’? Moneybagg Yo Exposed For Allegedly Asking To Fly Out Chick Behind Ari Fletcher’s Back

Rapper Moneybagg Yo seemingly has some explaining to do to his girlfriend of a few months, Ari Fletcher. There’s an IG model claiming he’s been sliding into her DMs recently, trying to have a rendezvous over Easter weekend.

Screen recordings of alleged messages from Moneybagg were posted by the IG user @JasKaoirB and have since circulated online. The young lady has made her pages private but the screen recording of the message allege MoneyBagg sent her several DMs trying to woo her away with him to Miami this coming weekend.

Where was Ari?

Yikes! Ari Fletcher has not been quiet about the allegations and has seemingly fired back at them in a deleted tweet. She calls out the time stamp on the alleged DMs, saying her man was actually sleep at that time.

My ni**a was sleep at 12:51PM. Play with yo kids b*tch.

In response, the young woman posted a photo of what looks like Ari’s man sleeping. Swipe to see it.

People do a lot for attention online these days so there’s no telling what this girl has done for attention. Or could she be telling the truth? Do these photos and DMs look doctored to YOU?