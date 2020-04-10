Tammy Rivera Believes She Caught Coronavirus During Press Tour
WTF For Real! Tammy Rivera Believes She May Have Caught Coronavirus During TV Tour [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Poor Tammy! The “What The Flocka” reality star says she started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 following a press tour for the show. Watch the clip below to hear about what happened:
That sounds so scary. It’s such a relief that she’s feeling better. Prayers up for the entire family, hopefully Charlie and Waka weren’t also affected.
Do you think coronavirus will end up being featured on the show?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.