RHOA’s Kenya, Kandi & Eva Attend Waka & Tammy’s ‘What The Flocka’ Premiere Party [Photos]

ATL celebs recently flooded a local hotspot for a celebration of a couple’s new series.

WE tv hosted a premiere party in Atlanta Tuesday at Republic Night Club in celebration of their brand-new series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” starring Waka Flocka Flame and his thicky fine wife Tammy Rivera.

The couple of the hour was in the building with their daughter Charlie in tow…

as well as Waka’s mom Ms. Deb Antneyy whose birthday was celebrated with a special cake. Following that Tammy gave an impromptu performance of her track “All These Kisses.”

Other guests in attendance included Atlanta’s VIPs and influencers including RHOA stars Kenya, Kandi and Eva who partied as a trio…

and posed for solo shots.

“Braxton Family Values Star” Trina Braxton and her new hubby Von Scales were on sight sneaking kisses in the club

and “Married To Medicine” star/”Sister Circle Live” host Miss Quad was on sight looking snatched.

Karlie Redd popped up in her finest Fendi…

and Drea Kelly kicked it with the Flockas while listening to sounds from DJ Toni K.

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” follow the happy Hip-Hop couple as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv—will YOU be watching???

See more of the Flockas and friends in the gallery below.