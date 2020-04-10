Iyanna Mayweather Taps J. Prince’s Lawyer To Rep Her In Stab Case (Exclusive)

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter has tapped the former counsel of a rap mogul to defend her against a felony aggravated assault charge.

Iyanna Mayweather has hired Kurt Schaffer to represent her against the Harris County District Attorney’s Office over allegations that she stabbed NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama last month, BOSSIP has learned.

Schaffer successfully defended J. Prince, the founder and CEO of Houston’s Rap-a-Lot Records, in a case accusing him of ordering Ronnie Bookman to be jumped in 2007 at a gym complex he owned, because Bookman refused to sell his ownership stake in a local recording studio, according to news reports from that time.

The case was scheduled to head to trial, but prosecutors ultimately dropped it after Rap-A-Lot said Bookman admitted to breaking the law and committing perjury in a deposition for a separate $10 million civil suit against Prince.

The 19-year-old Mayweather is facing serious charges as well. Police said she stabbed Lapattra Jacobs after their verbal dispute inside her fiance NBA YoungBoy’s Houston mansion turned physical. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and if she’s convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Schaffer told BOSSIP that his client plans to plead not guilty when she heads back to court on the case in August 2020.