Corona News: Los Angeles County Extends Their Stay-at-Home Order Until May 15

In a move that surprises absolutely nobody, the people of Los Angeles will have to be quarantined until at least May 15.

Health officials announced on Friday that they were extending their stay-at-home order through May 15, which comes just nine days before the original order was set to expire. Under this most recent mandate, all non-essential businesses in the region must remain closed and residents are urged to avoid leaving their homes unless they’re performing essential tasks.

As of Friday, Los Angeles County had more than 8,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths, cccording to data published by the LA Times . While extending the order seems like bad news to many, health officials noted that the social distancing measures they already have in place drastically slowed the spread of the deadly disease and the infection and death rates have actually decreased within the past week.

“If you were to reduce physical distancing to the pre-health officer order levels, virtually all individuals in Los Angeles County, 95.6 percent per the model, would be infected by the pandemic by Aug. 1, 2020,” said Christina Ghaly, the county’s director of health services. “That number is starkly reduced, down to about 30 percent, if we maintain the current levels of physical distancing.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed this on Friday, which marked the fifth day in a row the area had reported a single-digit increase in coronavirus cases. Officials say that in order to continue this trend, it’s vital for the lockdown to continue for at least another month.

While this extension has a lot of citizens upset, most wouldn’t be surprised to see the order extend once again after that date–so we just have to wait and see.