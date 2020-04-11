Babyface And Family Recovers After Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Songwriter Battle Rescheduled!

Babyface reveals he crossed reveals he crossed two milestones this week after sending out a letter to the public on his birthday, updating fans on the state of his health.

The singer and producer, who turned 62, also announced on social media that he and his family have recovered from coronavirus after initially testing positive. Edmonds didn’t give a timeline on how long he and his wife and daughter were ill from the virus, but they’ve made a full recovery. He’s now urging everyone to ‘stay home’.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Babyface’s announcement included information regarding his reschedule music battle with producer Teddy Riley. The guys will battle it out for entertainment on IG Live on April 18th around 9PM eastern.