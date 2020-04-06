Rumor Control: Teddy Riley Explains To Charlamagne Tha God Why His Battle Against Babyface Is Postponed

This weekend was full of excitement as T-Pain valiantly battled Lil’ Jon in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s #Verzuz battle on Instagram live.

However, the euphoria of that classic competition of icons was quickly soured by disappointment when it was announced that the subsequent battle between Teddy Riley and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds would be postponed.

Swizz tried to quell the rumors that one of the aforementioned legends had a case of cold feet via his Instagram caption: “Nobody backed out FYI !!!”

Still, the people needed to know exactly WTF was going on. Charlamagne Tha God was able to get a hold of Teddy Riley on IG live and asked him directly why the battle had been temporarily canceled.

Prayers up for Babyface. We hope he gets healthy soon one because we don’t want anything to happen to him and two BECAUSE WE REALLY WANT THIS BATTLE!