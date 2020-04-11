Positivity: Shereé Whitfield’s Mom Is FOUND After Being Reported Missing For Two Weeks

Sheree Whitfield has revealed that her mother has been located (THANK YOU JESUS!) after announcing that she was missing on social media this week and asking for prayers. She’s thanking everyone for the amazing prayers. Earlier this week, Sheree please with her mom to return home, safely. “Mom, please just come home to us or let us know that you are okay,” Whitfield begged. “Your grandkids and family are worried sick.”

Thelma Ferguson, 77, has been found “safe & healthy,” Sheree says, just two days after asking for prayers from her followers in hopes of locating the missing woman.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED! My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

The RHOA star had been searching for Ferguson ever since she went missing on March 23. She was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank.

Now that’s some good news!