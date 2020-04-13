“T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” Sneak Peek: LeToya Isn’t Sure It’s The Right Time For Another Baby [VIDEO]

LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker have been dealing with a lot very early on in their marriage. The couple welcomed their first child together (he has a young daughter from a previous relationship) last year, little baby Gianna Iman. Sadly, Tommi also recently suffered the loss of his mom. LeToya admits to feeling a lot of confusion about how to manage Tommi’s grief and says she doesn’t always know what to make of their ups and downs — especially because they often end up having sex! Have a look at an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s premiere episode of “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” where LeToya and Tommi as discover whether they are expecting…

Guess that may have been a little anti-climactic since we already KNOW LeToya and Tommi have another baby on the way BUT was anyone surprised that LeToya wasn’t sure they should get pregnant right away? She raises a lot of great concerns — how many of us have been in her same shoes — just doing our best to manage the family in it’s current state without losing balance. It’s kind of a relief to see LeToya dealing with some of the same things — but you gotta love the support and affection her hubby is giving and the grace and maturity LeToya shows in spite of her concerns.

“T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” airs Mondays at 9PM on VH1

Will you be watching?