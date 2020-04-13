So Sad: California Teen Commits Suicide After Reportedly ‘Struggling To Cope’ With Coronavirus Lockdown

Jo’Vianni Smith is her name. no one is saying it in the headlines so I will. you never know exactly what’s going on in someone else’s life so be careful with your words. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.🕊💙 https://t.co/k2pYzefn1Q — 𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝓪🕊 (@xbabygirldreaax) April 13, 2020

The mother of 15-year-old Jo’Vianni Smith is asking parents to take a closer look at their children during the coronavirus pandemic. Danielle Hunt is reeling after her daughter hung herself unexpectedly in their Stockton, California home.

“I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open,” Hunt said while noting that Jo’Vianni left “no letter, no sign, nothing of why she did what she did.”

Hunt is convinced that her daughter, a star athlete with a bubbly personality and strong social media presence, had trouble coping with California’s stay-at-home order and the self-isolation drove her to suicide.

“Sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don’t think we need to worry about,” Hunt said.

Fox 40 reports that two other local area students have committed suicide amidst the pandemic. Jo’Vianni’s school district issued a statement on her passing that read;

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jo’vianni Smith’s passing. Jo’vianni was well loved by the Bear Creek High community. She participated in band, played basketball and softball, and was known for her joyful spirit on campus. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Our hearts go out to the students, families, and staff impacted by this tragedy. We are providing remote counseling and bereavement services to those who need support right now.”

One of Jo’Vianni’s former softball coaches Bill Fletcher of the Carmichael Pride, shared a heartbreaking note after he learned of the teen’s death.

“Her name is Jo’Vianni “Jo” SmithJo was a great athlete… [she] was a bright star with a great personality and a huge heart. and a bright future,’ he told Extra Inning Softball. “We have been at home since March 13th. It’s been extremely hard to relate to what these kids are going through. I have daily conversations with my 2 high schoolers and encourage them to reach out to their friends and teammates. I can’t imagine what Jo was going through to come to this conclusion.” “I’m asking for you to keep this family in your prayers.” “I’m asking you to reach out to others and don’t just assume their doing ok.”

A GoFundMe has been established for funeral costs and to establish a scholarship fund in Jo’Vianni’s honor.

