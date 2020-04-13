Let’s Beat Trump: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden For President, Discuss Issues Together On Facebook Live

Last week, Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign and in essence, made Joe Biden the Democratic nominee who will be sent to slay Donald Trump and his shady regime in November.

There is no doubt that many of the Bernie bros and sisses will be disgusted at the idea of throwing support behind any except their fearless leader but it is what it is.

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

The goal of 2020 is to win the White House and the Senate. If you are REALLY about THAT action then it should be easy to push forward with vigor and tenacity to achieve that end. If you were only about seeing your “team” win and plan on sitting out of the election like it’s some type of sporting event, then shame on you.

Bernie and Joe are on his Facebook right now talking about the things they agree and disagree on in an attempt to bring the left-wing factions together.

Are you still down for “vote blue no matter who” or are you a sucka?