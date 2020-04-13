The Real: Jeannie Mai Details Jeezy’s Super Thoughtful Snowman Proposal [Video]

The magic is in the details when it comes to marriage proposals and according to Jeannie Mai, Jeezy went the extra mile to make sure her special day was extra memorable.

As The Real resumes from home, the ladies gathered on video chat to ask Jeannie all about her engagement moment. Jeanie says before the surprise, she and Jeezy planned to visit her home country of Vietnam but plans were thwarted by the Coronavirus. So for his proposal, he did his best to bring Vietnam to her! The snowman had all of her favorite dishes, decor and even scenes from places in her home country on deck for them to celebrate.

Hit play to hear more of Jeannie explaining how her proposal went.