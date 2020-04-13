Rest In Peace: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Jacqueline Towns Passes Away After A Month Of Suffering From COVID-19

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph…

Weeks ago we reported that Minnesota Timberwolves baller Karl-Anthony Towns revealed his mother’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In the video he posted, it was easy to see that KAT was extremely emotional about her condition and was fearful of her condition.

Today, we are heartbroken to report that Jacqueline Towns succumbed to the deadly virus. The Timberwolves made an official announcement just minutes ago.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to KAT and his family. We can’t even begin to imagine the pain that they are in right now.

As you might imagine, reactions from NBA fans, players, and coaches are pouring in by the dozens.

Here's KAT's mom ready for all the smoke with Joel Embiid after their scuffle. A momma always gon be a momma. RIP to her and thoughts and prayers to the whole family. This sucks. pic.twitter.com/jFgGzNmCdj — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) April 13, 2020

Man… thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Praying for KAT and his family right now!!!!! God please be with him — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 13, 2020

Praying for @KarlTowns and his family. Rest In Peace Mrs Jacqueline Towns! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔😔 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 13, 2020

God bless and protect the Towns family.