LHHATL: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Marriage, Sierra’s Parenting, And MORE Things That Got DRAGGED To Hell This Week

It is another week of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta and another series of chaotic moments that got the entire internet ready to drag the people they hate the most. This week was no different as it was full of foolishness and strong internet reactions.

– First, there was Kirk and Rasheeda’s marriage. There’s always a good time to go in on their union for its history of dirty dogging. This episode really brought home some facts people seemed to overlook: namely the fact that Kirk was 31 when he and Rasheeda got together. She was a teenager. Also they’ve been together for 20 or so years, have two kids but he has many more? When? What?

This week also featured Rasheeda making it seem like they were marriage goals and that is always case for a good dragging.

– Sierra also went on to take a ladies’ vacation in the midst of her daughter’s drama. Her teenage daughter was the victim of a grown woman coming to her school to fight her. Sierra still left her to take the trip while people questioned her motherhood.

– There was also Bambi having no clue she could get pregnant while breastfeeding?

– KK and Cheyenne had a big argument all for KK to reveal that Cheyenne had been in a relationship with Shooter. She did this in front of Scrapp, too.

All this and more! Hit the flip to see who got dragged the worst out of everyone and the rudest comments.