A Lil’ Positivity: Rita Wilson & Naughty By Nature Release Official “Hip Hop Hooray” Remix For MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Last month, Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, were the first celebrities to announce they had contracted COVID-19. Many cite this moment as the turning point for awareness among the United States that coronavirus was well on its way over for a visit. Fast forward to present day and Rita and Tom both fully recovered abroad before returning stateside. Upon returning to the United States, Rita took to social media to rap Naughty By Nature’s classic record, “Hip-Hop Hooray.”

The video instantly went viral and was a heartwarming moment of positivity to all during a time when sunshine didn’t seem possible. Now, Rita is taking it a step further by combining the classic record with coronavirus and helping others.

Wilson has teamed up with Naughty By Nature to collaborate for an official remix of “Hip-hop Hooray” to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality.

The fund has raised already almost $2000.

You can check out the remix and donate down below.