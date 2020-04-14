For Your Viewing Pleasure: Mark Cuban Talks To Desus & Mero About The Return Of The NBA Season & His Worst ‘Shark Tank’ Deals [Video]

On Monday night, Desus & Mero returned to their respective basements to broadcast another show from the comfort of their own homes. This time around, they had Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban call into the show for an interview.

Throughout their conversation, they cover the two main topics of conversation that any fan would want to talk about with Cuban: basketball and Shark Tank deals gone wrong.

While discussing the NBA with Mark Cuban would normally be something more lighthearted, basketball fans right now are simply looking for an answer on when we can watch games again. So, Desus and Mero talk to the owner about when fans can expect to be watching the rest of the season play out on TV. As far as bad Shark Tank deals go, Mark definitely has some stories up his sleeves–which only makes sense, since he’s been making deals on the show for a decade now. On top of that, these three also delve into conversations about how business and capitalism will change after the current crisis and his most wasteful purchase as a billionaire.

Check out Desus & Mero’s latest interview with NBA owner, Shark Tank star, and entrepreneur Mark Cuban down below.