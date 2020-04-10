Desus & Mero: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Her Love Of Beards, Jiffy Pop & Her Quarantine Hair Care Routine [Video]

As we come up on a full month of being quarantined, the only thing we know for sure is that we’re not getting out of here any time soon. Because of that fact, it’s important we turn to the good things in life to get us through these stay-at-home orders without going insane–and for many of us, one of those glimmers of joy is new episodes of Desus & Mero.

On Thursday night’s episode of the show, the Bronx duo talked about everything from the internet debate on whether or not “Karen” is a slur, to Desus joining the Peloton cult and buying himself some home workout equipment. The best part of last night’s episode, though, was definitely the guest appearance by Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Black-ish and Mixed-ish star virtually drops into the program to talk about her love of beards, consuming a heaving amount of Jiffy Pop, her quarantine hair care routine, sneaker collections, (innocent) foot stuff, and the things she’s missing right now while being on lock down.

Check out Tracee Ellis Ross’ full interview with Desus & Mero down below to see what she says about all of those things and so much more.