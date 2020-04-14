On-Brand: Insecure Episode 2 Teaser, Molly Still Mollying, Issa Is Awkward, Lawrence Don’t Know WTF To Do [Video]

If you missed the first episode of Insecure because you don’t have HBO Issa and ’em did you solid and put the first episode, in full, on YouTube. Go handle that. Spoilers ahead.

Now, for those of you who do pay for HBO each month you saw the long-awaited premiere of Insecure season 4 in all of its hilariously messy glory. Some things change, a lot of things stay the same. Molly is gonna find herself on the receiving end of some hard-to-swallow truth-telling if she keeps it up. Issa is starting to pull it together but now that the other shoe has dropped on Condola and Lawrence new romance we’ll see if she can KEEP it together. Speaking of Lawrence, he went through all that with Issa just to be right back connected to her.

There’s a lot to be addressed in episode two. Peep the teaser trailer below.

Where you gonna be at 10pm on Sunday? Home probably. Come hang out with us on Twitter @Bossip as we live-tweet our way through the drama.