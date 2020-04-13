Issa Gets Her Cheeks Clapped By Double Cheeked Up Big Fella In Hella Messy “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere

Issa getting rammed by Carl Winslow. pic.twitter.com/YYwm6htm9G — Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) April 13, 2020

Last night’s highly anticipated “Insecure” Season 4 premiere was a messy hoot-and-a-half that started with Issa getting her cheeks clapped by a double cheeked up TSA agent in a wilddddddd scene that set the tone for a subplot-stuffed opener that awakened the #LawrenceHive, officially introduced us to sneaky wildcard Condola and made us hate Molly even more.

This season, we’ll see what happens with Issa’s new homegirl/business partner Condola (who’s smashing Lawrence), Molly & Issa’s crumbling friendship (that we know ends by the finale), Issa’s shaky relationship with Nathan, Kelli & Tiffany’s awkward somethingship with the most important question being: ‘Will Issa & Lawrence get back together despite everything going on?’

Lawrence after he got his dream job https://t.co/U1AJtPrWBk pic.twitter.com/X3smHfX4T1 — Ahmed/Tinashe, Plz Notice Me (@big_business_) April 13, 2020

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the “Insecure” season premiere on the flip.