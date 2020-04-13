Issa Gets Her Cheeks Clapped By Full-Sized Big Fella, Sparks Hysteria
Issa Gets Her Cheeks Clapped By Double Cheeked Up Big Fella In Hella Messy “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere
Last night’s highly anticipated “Insecure” Season 4 premiere was a messy hoot-and-a-half that started with Issa getting her cheeks clapped by a double cheeked up TSA agent in a wilddddddd scene that set the tone for a subplot-stuffed opener that awakened the #LawrenceHive, officially introduced us to sneaky wildcard Condola and made us hate Molly even more.
This season, we’ll see what happens with Issa’s new homegirl/business partner Condola (who’s smashing Lawrence), Molly & Issa’s crumbling friendship (that we know ends by the finale), Issa’s shaky relationship with Nathan, Kelli & Tiffany’s awkward somethingship with the most important question being: ‘Will Issa & Lawrence get back together despite everything going on?’
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the “Insecure” season premiere on the flip.
