Reunited, Does It Feel Good? President Barack Obama Officially Endorses Joe Biden For His Old White House Gig

Here is President Obama’s endorsement video:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Welp. It finally happened.

The 44th President of the United States of America, the first Black man to hold said title, Barack Hussien Obama, will officially endorse his former Vice President Joe Biden for President in 2020.

According to breaking news sources, President Obama will be making his announcement later today in a video message. TIME confirmed this information with an anonymous source presumably close to the Obama camp.

Former President Barack Obama expected to endorse Joe Biden in video Tuesday https://t.co/wDWleK9VPG — TIME (@TIME) April 14, 2020

While President Obama is loved widely by a great many in this country, Joe Biden has been…weathered to say the least since he stepped out of the Obama glow. The height of the campaign season hasn’t even hit yet and Biden has been beaten and pummeled a great deal since the early debates. Now Barry O will have to put Humpty-Dumpty back together again after he’s been knocked off the ebony tower, so to speak.

Although many wondered if the Obamas were going to support their comrade in his bid for the White House but it appears that they were just waiting for the last domino to fall. That domino was Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator suspended his presidential campaign last week and yesterday gave his full endorsement to Biden in a Facebook live-stream discussion.

What does this Obama endorsement mean to you? Is it enough to excite you about Joesph R. Biden?