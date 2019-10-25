Wow…A President: Barack Obama Sends Semi-Shady Message To Public Officials About Compassion At Elijah Cummings Funeral [Video]

President Obama Delivers Moving Speech At Elijah Cummings Funeral

Elijah Cummings was laid to rest today and was honored by colleagues and the last real president of the united states, Barack Obama.

#44, in typical Obama fashion, stood in front of people who were grieving and gave them comfort. That said, for these politicians who have been supporting children in cages or other heinous policies under the Trump administration, Barry had a message that sounded like it came straight from the soul of the deceased.

Press play to hear President Obama’s words.

Man, wasn’t it great when we had an actual President?