“It’s A…” Russell & Ciara Announce The Gender Of Baby #3

The wholesome Wilson family is growing and now we know more about baby #3. Sweet sanctified spouses Ciara and Russell Wilson are announcing the gender of their third child. As previously reported the couple announced via Turks and Caicos vacay photos that they’re expecting. Now the twosome’s sharing that their baby will be a boy.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson?!! Aaaaaah!!!” Ciara captioned a video of them sharing the big news with their kids.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess, together in 2017. Ciara of course also has a son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The big announcement comes after the Wilsons did an adorable “Toosie Slide” video to Drake’s new track…

We Back!!!#ToosieSlide w/ my baby @Ciara Dance Battle @Drake ?? 😂😂🤣 From the cliff in South Africa to the Crib w/ @Ciara Ur boy Stayed in the Pocket 😎 #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/2ZnVRqXeQa — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 11, 2020

and after the Wilson kids posed for endearing Easter photos.

Still, CiCi’s been keeping it real about expecting a baby in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently shared that her husband can’t accompany her during visits to the OBGYN for ultrasounds.

“Ultrasound visits during this era of Covid-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. Truly a challenging time for expectant mothers,” Ciara tweeted.

Several fellow expectant moms echoed CiCi’s sentiments that the coronavirus is making their pregnancies especially difficult and urged Ciara to wear a mask while at the doctor’s office.

We’re sending well wishes for a safe and happy pregnancy for Russell and Ciara!