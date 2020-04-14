Man Waiting For $1700 #StimulusDeposit Gets $8.2M—But It’s Swiftly Swept Away

An Indiana man is making national headlines for essentially hitting the lotto, then losing it all in an instant. Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana was one of several Americans waiting on that coveted #StimulusDeposit and when his check hit,–his eyebrows raised.

Calvin was expecting to receive $1,7000—instead, he says he saw $8.2 million in his account.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” he told WGN.

Calvin said he ran his card again but it said the same thing and on the receipt, the balance STILL read $8.2 million.

Instead of trying to take out as much as he could the single father of four called the bank. They told him they didn’t see the exorbitant amount—-and instead only saw his real balance of—wait for it; $13.69.

Later his $1,700 stimulus deposit came through.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that his bank said they have a problem printing wrong numbers on their receipts which could clearly be a problem when it comes to things like overdrafts.

“It scared the hell out of me,” Calvin told the publication. “I live paycheck to paycheck to paycheck just like everybody else. I’m a volunteer fireman. I can’t have no bad look on me and on my department.” “It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

Still, Calvin said if the $8.2 million was indeed still in his account he’d come forward and hand it back over. Why? Well because he’s MUCH more honorable than the rest of us, clearly.

“I just want to do right by my town and by myself. I’ve got standards and I’m not going to bust that for nobody,” Calvin said. “I want to be upfront and honest and a good-standing citizen in my town.”

Would YOU mention it if $8million mysteriously appeared in your bank account???